Bowling Green homes, businesses destroyed in deadly tornado event

US & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – Severe weather caused significant damage across Kentucky late Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning. One of the hardest-hit places in the state was Bowling Green.

The strong storm system, which included tornadoes, ripped through the area, leaving homes and businesses heavily damaged.

An Emergency Operations Center has been established on the campus of Western Kentucky University.

Residents in need of shelter are being directed to South Warren High School, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

At a media briefing early Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians but will, “probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 52°
PM Showers
PM Showers 48% 80° 52°

Sunday

63° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 63° 58°

Monday

72° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 72° 65°

Tuesday

75° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 75° 65°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 76° 67°

Thursday

79° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

74°

2 PM
Showers
41%
74°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
69°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
62°

61°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
60°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
57°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
55°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

54°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
56°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News