Editor’s Note: We mistakenly reported the incorrect location of the execution. We apologize for the mistake.

STARKE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man was executed by the State of Florida Wednesday.

Death row inmate Darryl Barwick was executed at about 5:14 p.m. Central Time state officials said. News 13 News Director Tom Lewis was one of only five media observers who witnessed the execution.

Barwick killed 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt at a Russ Lake apartment unit in September 1986. He was 19 years old at the time.

The jury at his 1987 trial recommended the death penalty, as did the jury at his 1992 retrial.

Governor Ron Desantis signed Barwick’s death warrant on April 3.

Barwick was the first Bay County death row inmate to be put to death since capital punishment was reinstated in Florida in 1976.