NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man has been missing for several days after embarking on a solo hiking trip along an Arkansas trail.

Authorities in Newton County, Arkansas say 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith went for a hike on his own along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River, Thursday, October 27.

As of Monday, October 31, Smith has yet to be found.

His vehicle was discovered at the Hemmed-in-Hollow trailhead, and on Monday evening six ground teams are continuing search efforts in addition to another team that is searching by air.

The efforts are being led by Park Rangers and deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office as well as Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers.

This is a developing case, and BRProud will keep readers updated as authorities continue to search for Smith.