Attorney General Landry issues statement about the 20th anniversary of 9/11

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —The Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, has issued a statement about the 20th anniversary of one of the worst terrorist attacks ever committed on American soil.

According to the AG’s office, on September 11, 2001, terrorist hijacked four airplanes and carried out the worst terrorist attack on American soil, leaving nearly 3,000 people dead in New York City, NY; Washington, D.C.; and Shanksville, PA.

To recognize this anniversary, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement:

“Twenty years ago, our country suffered one of its darkest days. On this somber anniversary – we remember the husbands and wives, sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, and brothers and sisters who lost their lives; and we pray for their families and friends who still live in grief. We honor the heroes who risked their lives following the attacks: the first responders who ran into burning buildings looking for survivors, the public servants and private citizens who evacuated survivors, and all who assisted in the rescues and recoveries. We also remember our military personnel who fought in Operation Enduring Freedom, especially the thousands of American service members who gave their lives in Afghanistan. We must never forget the sacrifices they made in the global war on terror. It is shameful that more American lives were lost in the withdrawal and other Americans are still stranded behind Taliban lines. From the Twin Towers to the Pentagon to the field in Shanksville, so many innocent lives were lost on September 11, 2001; but their memories live forever. And as President Bush reminded the entire world that night: “Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.” May we all resolve to never forget that fateful day. God bless America.” Attorney General Jeff Landry’s statement about the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.