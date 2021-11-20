Atlanta Airport says ‘there was an accidental discharge at the airport’ Saturday morning

[Michael Calloway/CNN] A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGNO)— Thanksgiving is almost here, with many people spending some time at crowded airports this weekend.

Reports of shooting at the Atlanta Airport was posted on social media Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Atlanta Airport posted to their Twitter saying that there is no active shooter.

The airport said there was an accidental discharge at the airport and there is no danger to passengers or employees.

There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021

Around 1:30, Atlanta Airport reported that the Atlanta Police Department is on the scene.

At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidently discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene. More information about the situation will be made available on our social media channels. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021