MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ascension Healthcare, which includes Providence Hospital in Mobile and Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, will be requiring all associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company released a statement on their website Tuesday. Their timeline is to have all associates, whether or not they provide direct patient care, and whether they work onsite or remotely, have completed the vaccine series by Nov. 12, 2021.