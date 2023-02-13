EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Multiple people were reported wounded in shootings Monday night on the Michigan State University campus, police said.

On Twitter, university police said there appeared to be only one suspect, later described as a “short male with a mask.”

“We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” police said.

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around Berkey Hall on the school’s East Lansing campus.

In an alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately” and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

MSU police said in a later tweet “There is another reported shooting at IM East. (a recreational facility). Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries.”

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The East Lansing campus of Michigan State has about 50,000 students. The city is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.