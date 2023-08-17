An out-of-control wildfire on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife has burned thousands of acres and nearly 8,000 people were evacuated or confined. Regional President Fernando Clavijo said 250 firefighters and members of the Spanish army are tackling flames on the key tourist destination. Clavijo said the fire, which occurred in extremely hot temperatures, had a nearly 30-kilometer-long (19-mile) perimeter.

Here’s what else is happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

—-In Canada, residents of the Northwest Territories’ capital began fleeing an approaching wildfire Thursday in long convoys while air evacuations were underway — the latest chapter in Canada’s worst fire season. The fire was within 16 kilometers (10 miles) of the northern edge of Yellowknife. Although some rain was forecast for the region, first responders were taking no chances.

—-In Hawaii, the governor vowed to block land grabs by developers seeking to exploit residents who were burned out by the fires that leveled the historic Maui town of Lahaina, report Bobby Caina Calvan, Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Christopher Webber.

With it’s floods, hurricanes, volcanic eruptions and wildfires, Hawaii is increasingly under siege from disasters, especially wildfires, report Seth Borenstein, Mary Katherine Wildeman and Bobby Caina Calvan. And as residents reel from the most recent one, many are dealing with mental health issues, reports Claire Rush.

—-In Northern California, wind-whipped wildfires near the California-Oregon border forced evacuations Wednesday after gusty winds from a thunderstorm sent a lightning-sparked wildfire racing through Klamath National Forest.

—-In the Baja California region, Hurricane Hilary formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday, and forecasters said it could bring heavy rain to the U.S. Southwest by the weekend.

QUOTABLE:

“My intention from start to finish is to make sure that no one is victimized from a land grab.” — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green in the aftermath of deadly and destructive Maui wildfires. “People are right now traumatized. Please do not approach them with an offer to buy their land.

