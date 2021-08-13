5,023 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 13.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 381,147 with 7,761 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3759 90 83 17 Alcorn 3919 75 130 20 Amite 1519 44 57 9 Attala 2564 75 187 36 Benton 1156 25 47 10 Bolivar 5241 137 237 33 Calhoun 1991 33 36 6 Carroll 1347 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2349 60 61 15 Choctaw 912 19 10 0 Claiborne 1115 31 46 9 Clarke 2068 81 123 31 Clay 2230 55 41 5 Coahoma 3297 86 130 12 Copiah 3514 70 100 12 Covington 3333 86 142 39 De Soto 24662 288 113 24 Forrest 10371 169 272 54 Franklin 934 24 41 5 George 3246 54 61 9 Greene 1586 38 57 6 Grenada 2890 89 154 32 Hancock 5018 90 71 15 Harrison 24410 345 505 72 Hinds 26196 473 828 136 Holmes 2159 75 105 20 Humphreys 1063 33 34 9 Issaquena 179 6 0 0 Itawamba 3396 82 135 24 Jackson 17861 264 258 36 Jasper 2573 48 44 2 Jefferson 775 29 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1324 35 9 1 Jones 10165 174 226 43 Kemper 1146 31 44 9 Lafayette 7012 127 187 55 Lamar 8274 94 54 12 Lauderdale 9199 249 457 102 Lawrence 1587 27 27 2 Leake 3193 77 92 16 Lee 11759 184 223 43 Leflore 3890 127 239 55 Lincoln 4400 118 198 40 Lowndes 7907 154 262 63 Madison 11789 235 405 70 Marion 3171 85 160 24 Marshall 4977 106 65 15 Monroe 4728 138 191 55 Montgomery 1419 46 54 9 Neshoba 5263 182 209 59 Newton 3017 65 87 15 Noxubee 1449 36 35 6 Oktibbeha 5518 99 222 36 Panola 5010 112 104 15 Pearl River 6121 160 201 40 Perry 1471 39 23 8 Pike 4075 116 136 37 Pontotoc 4777 76 86 13 Prentiss 3295 64 100 15 Quitman 904 20 0 0 Rankin 17004 301 470 65 Scott 3742 78 116 18 Sharkey 547 19 45 8 Simpson 3488 95 160 20 Smith 1973 37 68 8 Stone 2731 38 85 14 Sunflower 3682 95 124 20 Tallahatchie 1910 45 50 7 Tate 3630 88 80 19 Tippah 3484 71 120 14 Tishomingo 2515 70 102 27 Tunica 1229 27 18 2 Union 4701 79 132 23 Walthall 1616 51 69 13 Warren 5192 128 169 38 Washington 5846 141 193 41 Wayne 3163 47 79 11 Webster 1375 32 62 12 Wilkinson 870 33 25 5 Winston 2512 85 130 39 Yalobusha 1844 41 82 22 Yazoo 3620 79 149 20 Total 381,147 7,761 10,824 2,019

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.