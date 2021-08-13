5,023 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 13.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 381,147 with 7,761 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3759
|90
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3919
|75
|130
|20
|Amite
|1519
|44
|57
|9
|Attala
|2564
|75
|187
|36
|Benton
|1156
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5241
|137
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|1991
|33
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1347
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2349
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|912
|19
|10
|0
|Claiborne
|1115
|31
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2068
|81
|123
|31
|Clay
|2230
|55
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3297
|86
|130
|12
|Copiah
|3514
|70
|100
|12
|Covington
|3333
|86
|142
|39
|De Soto
|24662
|288
|113
|24
|Forrest
|10371
|169
|272
|54
|Franklin
|934
|24
|41
|5
|George
|3246
|54
|61
|9
|Greene
|1586
|38
|57
|6
|Grenada
|2890
|89
|154
|32
|Hancock
|5018
|90
|71
|15
|Harrison
|24410
|345
|505
|72
|Hinds
|26196
|473
|828
|136
|Holmes
|2159
|75
|105
|20
|Humphreys
|1063
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|179
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3396
|82
|135
|24
|Jackson
|17861
|264
|258
|36
|Jasper
|2573
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|775
|29
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1324
|35
|9
|1
|Jones
|10165
|174
|226
|43
|Kemper
|1146
|31
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|7012
|127
|187
|55
|Lamar
|8274
|94
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|9199
|249
|457
|102
|Lawrence
|1587
|27
|27
|2
|Leake
|3193
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|11759
|184
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3890
|127
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4400
|118
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7907
|154
|262
|63
|Madison
|11789
|235
|405
|70
|Marion
|3171
|85
|160
|24
|Marshall
|4977
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4728
|138
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1419
|46
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5263
|182
|209
|59
|Newton
|3017
|65
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1449
|36
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5518
|99
|222
|36
|Panola
|5010
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|6121
|160
|201
|40
|Perry
|1471
|39
|23
|8
|Pike
|4075
|116
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|4777
|76
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3295
|64
|100
|15
|Quitman
|904
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|17004
|301
|470
|65
|Scott
|3742
|78
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|547
|19
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3488
|95
|160
|20
|Smith
|1973
|37
|68
|8
|Stone
|2731
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3682
|95
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1910
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3630
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3484
|71
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2515
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1229
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4701
|79
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1616
|51
|69
|13
|Warren
|5192
|128
|169
|38
|Washington
|5846
|141
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3163
|47
|79
|11
|Webster
|1375
|32
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|870
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2512
|85
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1844
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3620
|79
|149
|20
|Total
|381,147
|7,761
|10,824
|2,019
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.