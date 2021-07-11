5.9 magnitude earthquake near California-Nevada border

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(U.S. Geological Survey)

(NEXSTAR) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook up residents across Northern California and parts of Nevada Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck at 3:49 p.m. near Markleeville, California, roughly 30 miles south of Lake Tahoe, and was followed by more than 10 aftershocks in California.

The depth of the initial quake was roughly 6 miles, according to the USGS.

There were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The earthquake was followed by 40 aftershocks in the span of three hours, which, according to seismologist Lucy Jones, is not uncommon for the area, KTLA reports.

“People in the area should expect aftershocks for days following an earthquake of this size,” Jason Ballman, with the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California, told KTLA. “We’ve already seen a pretty vigorous aftershock sequence.”

Reports on social media and from the USGS showed the quake was felt as far away as the San Francisco Bay Area and east of Carson City, Nevada.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

