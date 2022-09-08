ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Deputies said since April 2022, Satterfield and Fisher have burglarized several vehicles in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin Counties. The suspects would follow victims from local banks to the victim’s next destination and once the victims parked their cars, Satterfield and Fisher would smash the vehicles’ windows and steal the money that was previously withdrawn from the bank, according to deputies.

ECSO deputies arrested the duo on July 29, 2022, after a smash and grab burglary was committed in Foley, Ala. Deputies said they were notified by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office that the suspects may be headed to Escambia County.

Deputies said they were patrolling when they located a silver 2017 Toyota Camry matching the vehicle description and tag number driving along Hwy. 90. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and located the cash previously stolen in Alabama.

Upon further investigation, deputies said it was determined that Satterfield was responsible for eight vehicle burglaries in the area and Fisher was responsible for 10 burglaries in the area.

Both suspects were booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.