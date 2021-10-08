Theme of Mississippi State Fair sparks controversy on social media

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Fair has been seen as a fun, family event for many, but this year’s theme has caused concern for some.

The 162nd Mississippi State Fair includes a Mississippi frontier village, with a focus on the 1800s. The time period remains deeply rooted in a racial divide.

Some people on social media have said they have decided to skip the fair this year because of the theme.

One person tweeted, “I don’t think the 1800s in Mississippi are worth reliving.”

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said the idea for the theme traced back to him mirroring other states.

“There’s nothing here that is offensive or hateful. For anybody who thinks there is, they’re just misinformed. If they think it’s a problem, I want them to see me, and we’ll walk through it,” said Gipson.

A walkthrough of the frontier village may not highlight that dark period in time for many, but it calls attention to the sensitivity and awareness of a significant period in history.

“I really expect a positive and good Mississippi State Fair,” Gipson stated.