Destination Louisiane: The one-of-a-kind Agora Borealis

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Agora Borealis in downtown Shreveport was established in 2013 as an artist marketplace.

“I’ve wanted to serve the community through the arts and I think this is one of the best ways to do so,” proprietor Katy Larson explained. “It’s representing all of the artists through their wares and what they make. And having that, it is local.”

Everything in the market is either locally made, upcycled, reclaimed, reused, or sourced locally.

“It’s everything from soap to furniture,” Larson added. “You’ve got art, you’ve got jewelry, clothing, accessories, body care ؅— you name it. Cleaning products, all made locally and sourced locally.”

If you’re visiting Shreveport and you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift from local artists, there are tons of them in one place at the Agora Borealis.

The market is also a place for events, tours, and you can make your own piece of art.

“A Great Create, which is a make-your-own workshop and you actually sign up with an artist,” said Larson. “You come to the space and meet the artist. They take you through A Great Create making all of the steps in a row, so you can take it home with you.”



Larson says the Agora Borealis is more than just a marketplace.

“We’re a little bit of a visitors center for the arts when it comes to coming into North Louisiana. People want to come in from out of the area because again, it’s an experience of North Louisiana. It’s not just a shop; it’s an experience of our area.”