NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday afternoon, a 69-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in New Orleans East. According to the NOPD, the initial call came in around 11:30 a.m.

Officers say the two-vehicle car crash happened in the 12900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, the driver of a Toyota SUV and the driver of a Toyota Camry were traveling Eastbound on Chef Menteur Highway when the vehicles collided.

EMS arrived shortly after the crash and pronounced the woman driving the Toyota SUV dead on the scene. A 65-year-old man who was driving the Toyota Camry was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD 7th District detectives at (504) 658-6070.