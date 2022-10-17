NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in New Orleans East on Sunday night.

According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. Officers found the body of a woman. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined that an unknown male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway when he struck the woman who was attempting to cross the street. The driver fled the scene according to police.

The NOPD has not released the identity of the victim. Detectives are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigators at 504-658-6205.