VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a traffic fatality after a Violet woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in St. Bernard Parish.

Detectives say around 8 p.m. Sunday (March 12), police were called to Louisiana Highway 39 near Guerra Drive in Violet.

An early investigation revealed that 56-year-old Valerie Collins was attempting to cross the highway when at the same time, a southbound Ford Ranger pickup truck approached the intersection. We’re told Collins entered the highway without yielding to oncoming traffic and was subsequently struck by the truck.

Police say Collins was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash. Although detectives believe impairment is not suspected, toxicology samples were collected from both Collins and the driver as standard procedure.

The crash remains under investigaton.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Pla store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories