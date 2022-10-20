RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — A two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish Thursday left one driver dead and the other injured, according to Louisiana State Police.

Investigations revealed, that just after 7 a.m., 19-year-old Alexis Crimiel of Thibodaux, was stopped on U.S. Highway 90 at La. Highway 182, just east of Raceland, in a Nissan Versa. As she entered the intersection, she failed to yield to traffic and was struck by an oncoming Mack Truck.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision but Crimiel suffered fatal injuries while the driver of the Mack Truck sustained minor injuries. Toxicology samples were taken from both and results are pending.

“Drivers should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Obeying all traffic laws and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between a safe drive and one that ends in tragedy,” said LSP Troop C.

