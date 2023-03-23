NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One driver was hospitalized but their passenger unharmed after a single-vehicle crash in the St. Roch area Thursday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Almonaster Avenue where they found a GMC Yukon SUV heavily damaged and the driver, 47-year-old outside. Investigations revealed the woman was headed north on the Almonaster overpass when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control.
The truck flipped, ejecting the driver, and came to a stop on top of the overpass. The woman suffered several injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS, says the NOPD. She was listed in serious condition.
The passenger, an adult male, was not injured during the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident can contact Traffic Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205.
