NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a deadly traffic accident.

The NOPD reports the accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the corner of North Claiborne Avenue and Iberville Street. Officers responded to the call of a vehicle crash at the location.

Investigations revealed an Infinity sedan was heading westbound in the intersection when a woman on a motor scooter heading north on Iberville entered the crossway and collided with the car.

She was ejected from the scooter and taken to the hospital by EMS but was pronounced dead a short time after. The driver of the Infinity stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No further details are available at this time but the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205.