NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 84. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield, La.

During the investigation, officials discovered that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Kennedy, was westbound on US Highway 84 when the vehicle crossed the centerlines and collided with a 2021 Kenworth.

Kennedy, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle sustained no injuries.

A routine toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis.