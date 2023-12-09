METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 10 west on Saturday, Dec. 9.

LSP officials said the westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Causeway. However, the left travel lane remains open.

Drivers can use the Bonnabel Boulevard and Causeway Boulevard exits at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

