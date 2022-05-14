METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Police are on-scene on I-10 in Metairie Saturday afternoon as crews responded to an overturned vehicle.
Initial details of the traffic accident were not available, however, WGNO cameras show traffic congestion on I-10 East near Cleary Avenue.
Just after 12 p.m., the DOTD tweeted “The three right lanes remain blocked on I-10 East at Causeway Boulevard due to an accident. Congestion from this incident has reached Veterans Boulevard.”
