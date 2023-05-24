METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A woman is recovering after a traffic accident left her car upside-down in a Metairie canal on Wednesday.

Around 2:15 p.m., multiple units from both the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were seen working a crash at Veterans Boulevard and Club Drive near the interstate. Witnesses say two cars crashed into each other, landing one car in a canal that separates east and westbound traffic on Veterans.

That car was driven by a woman who was rescued from the water after the crash. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We’re told the second driver also sustained minor injuries from airbag deployment.

Officials on the scene said the crash involved two vehicles but everyone was okay. Other details surrounding the crash were unavailable.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

