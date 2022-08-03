METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A lane closure on Veterans Memorial Highway will go into effect on Thursday, August 4. The closure is expected to be completed by the last week of August, weather permitting.

On Veterans Blvd., one westbound lane will be closed between Clearview Parkway and Harvard Avenue. From August 4 to August 26, a sewer force main and drainage conflict box will be installed.

According to Jefferson Parish Officials, this main replacement is part of a much larger project. In total and upon completion, the project will have cost more than $6.5 million.