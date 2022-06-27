NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The City of New Orleans announced the extended closure of an uptown street due to further construction being done.

On June 14, the city’s Department of Public Works contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, originally closed the 7200 to 7500 blocks of Leake Avenue to vehicle traffic for two weeks for water line repairs.

After the discovery of a new damaged waterline, the decision on another two weeks was made in order to complete repairs to the line.

Photo: City of New Orleans

The traffic advisory reports:

Barricades and traffic detours will be placed on Broadway and Magazine Streets to direct traffic toward St. Charles and South Carrollton Avenues.

St. Charles Avenue at South Carrollton Avenue will direct traffic toward Henry Clay Avenue.

Residents in the area are asked to not move any signage identifying the closure.

According to the Black Pearl East Carrollton Group A, the project is expected to be finish this summer by July 15, weather permitting with contractors working from 7 a.m., seven days a week.

Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623).