HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — An early morning hit-and-run in Hammond, Wednesday (Nov.2), claimed the life of an unidentified pedestrian. Louisiana State Police say their investigation began at 10:45 a.m. but the crash happened much earlier.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian, walking westbound on a dark, LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road at 2 a.m., was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The vehicle did not stop, and troopers say the pedestrian suffered severe injuries and died on the scene.

There is currently no description of the vehicle in question, but anyone with information is asked to call the Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985-893-6250).

