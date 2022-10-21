FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A fiery crash in Washington Parish claimed the life of an unknown driver Friday (Oct. 21) morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.

At about 2:45 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a single-car crash on LA Hwy 16 near LA Hwy 25 in Franklinton. An early investigation revealed a Dodge Charger was heading west on the highway when for unknown reasons, it ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. It is unknown if they were restrained during the crash.

It is also unknown if impairment played a factor in the incident. As part of a routine procedure, toxicology samples were collected from the driver with results pending.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

