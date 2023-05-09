FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — Two women are dead after an early-morning crash in Washington Parish on Tuesday.

Louisiana State Police say just after midnight, troopers were called to a crash involving a Mini Cooper and Nissan Altima on Louisiana Highway 16. Detectives say the crash was located near Sunlight Road in Franklinton.

We’re told both drivers died in the crash:

20-year-old Isabella Perez of Angie

43-year-old Robin Polk of Franklinton

An early investigation indicated that Polk, who was driving the Nissan, was headed west on LA 16 when at the same time, Perez was headed east in the Mini Cooper. Detectives believe Polk’s car crossed the center line and collided with the Mini Cooper head-on.

We’re told Perez was wearing a seatbelt while Polk was not. Both sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Although it’s unclear whether impairment is suspected in the crash, toxicology samples were collected from both drivers with results pending. The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

