HOUMA. La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police deputies are investigating a crash in Houma that claimed the lives of both drivers early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, they responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Sugar Ridge Drive.

Through an investigation, deputies learned 39-year-old Melissa Stelly was heading east on the highway in a Ford F-350 just as 28-year-old Duncan Prentice was headed west in a Ford F-150.

As Stelly drove through a right curve, for unknown reasons, she crossed over the center line colliding head-on with Prentice sending the F-150 off the road and overturning into Bayou Black.

Troopers say both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Prentice and Stelly reportedly suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing with toxicology results pending for both drivers.

“Safe driving is paramount for the safety of yourself and others on the roadway. Always obey speed limits and follow traffic rules to minimize the risk of crashes. Avoid distractions like texting or using your phone while driving to stay focused on the road. Lastly, never drink or consume drugs and drive, as impaired driving can have deadly consequences,” said LSP Troop C deputies.

