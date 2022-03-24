NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Drivers in St. Claude are urged to use a different route after a train stops on the tracks and blocks traffic.

On Thursday morning, street reports indicated the train had halted at St. Claude Avenue and Homer Plessy Way. The roadway sees regular traffic of New Orleans’ St. Claude, Marigny, and Bywater neighborhoods with large congestion reported at the scene of the stopped train.

According to a tweet from NOPD Thursday morning, police are aware of the train and are investigating the cause behind the incident. NOPD has reportedly reached out to the rail company responsible for the train.

It is unclear when the train will be moved.

Drivers should use alternate routes for the time being.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.