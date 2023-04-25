NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — All lanes on I-10 West near Morrison Road are blocked due to an overturned semi-truck.

The accident is located near mile marker 241. Department of Transportation and Development cameras show New Orleans Police Department and the New Orleans Fire Department on the scene.

Traffic remains backed up in the area and officials have not released an estimated time of reopening.

As more information becomes available updates will be provided on WGNO.com and social media pages.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.