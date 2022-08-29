NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The US 90B exit ramp towards Tchoupitoulas Street, has reopened after being partially blocked due to an 18-wheeler being turned on its side near the corner of Calliope Street, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The NOFD posted the accident on their Facebook page along with photos showing the truck leaking an unknown fluid. The DOTD tweeted that congestion from the incident has reached Loyola Avenue on US 90B West and Orleans Avenue on I-10 West.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

No injuries were reported from the accident and at the moment the cause of the overturn is not known. The New Orleans Fire Department has been on the scene since it was first reported just after 10:40 a.m.