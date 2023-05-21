NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As construction continues in New Orleans, current lane closures have been extended for drivers and RTA route changes for passengers.

Currently, construction has already started in the New Orleans East on Lake Forest Boulevard from Read Boulevard to Bundy Road. This closure will be extended for approximately six weeks.

The extension results in finishing up roadway excavation, asphalt pouring, and forming/pouring of curbs.

The second closure will be in the 1400-1500 blocks of Simon Bolivar Avenue. The $4.8 million Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Patch Mill Overlay project will consist of adjusting manholes in the roadway.

The closure is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2024, weather permitting.

Drivers are advised to use caution during this time as there will be large trucks and heavy equipment hauling materials in both areas. Signage and traffic control measures such as barrels and fencing will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

In the Uptown areas starting Tuesday (May 23rd) the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will temporarily suspend downtown service on the St. Charles Streetcar line due to 12-inch sewer line work.

A shuttle bus service will be provided between Erato Street to Canal Street and the streetcar line service will continue for passengers between Erato Street and Carrollton and Claiborne Avenues.

The temporary shuttle service will begin at 3 a.m. and run daily through Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for updates regarding construction and RTA bus service. For construction updates text ROADWORK to 77295 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a profile and select the “roadwork” alert list. RTA updates can be found on norta.com and follow RTA on social media for real-time updates on Twitter at @neworleansrta; call the Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

