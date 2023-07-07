NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As construction continues on the Seabrook Bridge drivers are encouraged to continue seeking alternative routes.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced the closure extension of the Senator Ted Hickey Bridge (LA 1264) on Friday, July 7, due to unforeseen structural issues.

The emergency repairs will continue for an additional 2-3 weeks.

Check back with WGNO for more bridge updates and reopening information.

