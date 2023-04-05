NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As the Department of Public Works begins another roadway project in New Orleans, residents can expect lane closures and delays to their normal routes.

Starting Thursday (April 6th) until early Winter Friday (Sept.1st) between South Rocheblave Street and McKenna Street the inner lane will be closed on Nashville Avenue.

The $15.9 million infrastructure project, Marlyville Fontainebleau Group H Project, will include removing, replacing and repairing existing water, sewer and drainage lines, repaving the roadways, installing new sidewalks as necessary and installing American with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at all intersections.

Drivers and pedestrians can expect signage and traffic control in the area to ensure public safety. Motorists are advised to use caution, as large trucks and heavy machinery will be hauling materials in the area.

More information about the lane closure and other projects by RoadworkNOLA can be found on their website at roadwork.nola.gov.

