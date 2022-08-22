NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, August 22, repairs for an infrastructure improvement project began in Uptown. According to the City of New Orleans, a sewer line repair in the 500 block of Lowerline Street will be made as a part of the Audubon Group B infrastructure improvement project. The project repairs will cause the intersection of Lowerline Street and St. Charles Avenue to be closed.

Traffic will be redirected from South Carrollton Avenue to Leake Avenue and continue through Broadway Street to St. Charles Avenue. The construction is expected to continue until Wednesday evening at 5:00 p.m.

Anyone with questions on the repair or project can visit roadwork.nola.gov or call 504.658.ROAD (7623.)City officials say that the $15.1M Audubon Group B project is expected to be finished in summer 2023.