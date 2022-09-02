NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Starting on Friday, September 2 there will be traffic and parking restrictions near the French Quarter due to the weekend’s Southern Decadence festivities. According to city officials, large crowds are expected to fill the streets and law enforcement will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of festival goers.

Drivers will not be able to cross Bourbon Street during the event. All streets from Iberville Street to Toulouse Street will be open to cross Bourbon Street. City officials say that emergency vehicles that need to cross can go through the uptown side of St. Peter Street or on the downtown side of Dumaine Street.

The closures will be effective every night from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4.

No parking will be allowed in the 700 and 800 blocks of all side streets from St. Peter Street to Dumaine Street and from Bourbon Street to Canal to St. Phillip streets.

If you plan on riding a street car or bus be prepared for delays. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s LePass app. For more information, on the event visit southerndecadence.net.

City officials remind residents to do the following:

Always follow posted signs

Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks

Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign

Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets

Call (504) 658-8100 for 24-hour parking enforcement