NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 23, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a crash on I-10.

According to NOPD, a pedestrian struck on I-10 West at Morrison Road, in the Seabrook area.

Reports show that officers responded to a traffic accident that involved a pedestrian being struck around 10 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted to the Morrison Exit and commuters can re-enter at the Chef Menteur on-ramp headed westbound.

The investigation is active and ongoing.