NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 23, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a crash on I-10.
According to NOPD, a pedestrian struck on I-10 West at Morrison Road, in the Seabrook area.
Reports show that officers responded to a traffic accident that involved a pedestrian being struck around 10 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted to the Morrison Exit and commuters can re-enter at the Chef Menteur on-ramp headed westbound.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.