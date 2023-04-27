ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Fire Department is advising drivers to take alternative routes after a hazardous material incident.

Around 9:00 p.m. firefighters reported to Collins Boulevard near Village Walk on Thursday (April 27th). Although there are no reported injuries at this time, Collins Boulevard is closed in both directions from the Claiborne Hill Bridge to Village Walk for at least an hour.

Drives are advised to avoid the area in the meantime.

