NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The DOTD has announced the Green Bridge will close in Orleans Parish over a span of two weekends in February.

Located on LA 47, the bridge will close on Friday, February 4 at 9 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, February 7. The following weekend, the bridge will reclose on Friday, February 11, and reopen the following Monday.

Closure Dates

Febuary 4 at 9 p.m. to February 7 at 5 a.m.

February 11 at 9 p.m. to February 14 at 5 a.m.

While the bridge is closed, crews will complete a topographic 3D scan of the structure and survey to prepare for a future rehabilitation project.

The DOTD will provide a series of detours to help travelers get to their destination in the meantime.

Detour Routes

LA 39 to I-10

U.S. 90 to I-10

I-10 EB to LA 39 (North Claiborne Avenue)

I-10 WB to LA 3021 (Elysian Fields Avenue) to LA 39

I-610 EB to LA 3021 (Elysian Fields Avenue) to LA 39

Stay up-to-date with the DOTD and receive real-time traffic and road conditions by clicking here.