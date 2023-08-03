BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes following a gas leak on LA-23 Thursday, Aug. 3.
According to reports, the leak was discovered during work by Atmos Energy between Burmaster Street and Engineers Road.
Crews are on site fixing the leak.
The right lane of northbound LA-23 will be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back with WGNO for updates.
