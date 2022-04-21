CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Traffic may move differently in Chalmette for the next few days as a film crew visits town, St. Bernard Parish officials announced on Thursday.
According to a release from the parish, only a portion of St. Bernard Highway/LA-46 will be affected.
LA-46 between Meraux Lane and Bridgehead, both directions
- Thursday, April 21 – Intermittent traffic control from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Friday, April 22 – Intermittent traffic control from 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Street CLOSED from Friday at 6 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.
- Saturday, April 23 – Intermittent traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Police will be on hand to help facilitate and guide traffic.
For more questions, contact the St. Bernard Parish Government office.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.