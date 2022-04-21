CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Traffic may move differently in Chalmette for the next few days as a film crew visits town, St. Bernard Parish officials announced on Thursday.

According to a release from the parish, only a portion of St. Bernard Highway/LA-46 will be affected.

LA-46 between Meraux Lane and Bridgehead, both directions

Thursday, April 21 – Intermittent traffic control from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Friday, April 22 – Intermittent traffic control from 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Street CLOSED from Friday at 6 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.

from Friday at 6 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 23 – Intermittent traffic control from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Police will be on hand to help facilitate and guide traffic.

For more questions, contact the St. Bernard Parish Government office.