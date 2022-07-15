METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Starting Saturday night, I-10 eastbound at the Causeway Boulevard/Bonnabel Boulevard exit will be closed.

Here is a look at the detour map provided by DOTD:

We drove the DODT detour route and found it does not add much time to the normal interstate route.

According to DOTD officials, they will be removing an overhead sign truss near the I-10/I-610 split. The process will start at 11 p.m. Drivers can expect traffic to be rerouted from Exit 228 to US 61 South on Airline Drive. I-10 East is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The DOTD has not yet released a date for when the new sign will be up, but said temporary signage will be in place.

“It has to go through multiple phases,” DOTD Public Information Officer Chris Welty said. The project has to go out to bid so it could take a bit of time before the traditional signage is truly replaced.”

Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through the construction sites and to be on the lookout for construction workers.