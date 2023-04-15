ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Sheriff’s office is advising drivers to take alternative routes after a crash took down some powerlines in the North Covington area.
Around 9:15 p.m. deputies reported to Hwy 40 near Jarrell Road to assist with a crash Saturday (April 16th). Although there are no reported injuries at the scene deputies noticed that there were several powerlines down in the area.
At this time both travel lanes are shut down and are expected to be down for quite some time.
Drives are advised to avoid the area in the meantime.
More updates available soon.
