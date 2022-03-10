UPDATE: The St.Tammany Sherriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that I-12 has reopened.

Delays are still expected.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police troopers announced on Twitter that all westbound lanes of Interstate 12 near Airport Road in Slidell are currently closed due to a serious injury crash.

Louisiana State Police Troop L Troopers are on the scene.

According to LSP, all lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to St.Tammany Fire Protection District #1, a motorcycle and 18-wheeler were involved in the crash.