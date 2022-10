NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, a crash on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge caused a road closure. According to a post from the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes are closed to traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route by taking I-10 East to the Twinspan Bridge or I-10 West to I-55.

There are no additional details on the crash. WGNO will keep this story updated as we get more information.