NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ahead of severe weather alerts for Wednesday, the Lousiana DOTD has restricted travel of certain vehicles on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge due to powerful wind gusts.

A tweet from the DOTD reports bridge traffic has been closed off to motorcycles, glass trucks, and RVs in both directions. These vehicles are prohibited on the bridge until further notice.

The restriction comes as the area prepares for threats of severe weather, including a High Wind Alert issued until 9 p.m. Stay up-to-date on the latest weather news by clicking here.