HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Drivers in St. Charles Parish are advised to take precaution traveling in the Hahnville area on Friday, August 4.

The St. Charles Parish Facebook page announced a brush fire in the area causing heavy smoke around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters are on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back in with WGNO for more updates.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.