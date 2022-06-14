NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 14, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC announced that roads will be closed in Black Pearl for the next few weeks.

According to city officials, the 7200 to 7500 blocks of Leake Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic for approximately two weeks to conduct a waterline repair.

For safety reasons, barricades and traffic detours will be placed on Broadway and Magazine streets to direct traffic toward St. Charles and South Carrollton avenues.

Additionally, St. Charles Avenue at South Carrollton Avenue will direct traffic toward Henry Clay Avenue.

The Black Pearl East Carrollton Group A project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2022, weather permitting. In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset for up to seven days per week.