NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, May 24, the City of New Orleans resumed safety improvements on Gentilly Boulevard.

According to the City of New Orleans, safety improvements include updates to the bicycle and pedestrian facilities along Gentilly Boulevard – from Grand Route St. John Street to St. Bernard Avenue. The improvements are expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

The second phase of work will include the following:

Conversion of bike lanes to parking-protected bike lanes with flex post delineators Lake bound from Laharpe to Onzaga streets River bound from St. Bernard Avenue to Trafalgar Street River bound from Derby to Grand Route St. John streets

High-visibility crosswalks and bicycle crossings Installation of a lane merge (to reduce from two travel lanes to one) River-bound between Maurepas and Grand Route St. John streets



The City of New Orleans reminds drivers that parking will not be allowed in the area during the course of the project.

According to officials, contractors are expected to complete the project within two weeks if weather permits.

The project is a part of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Moving New Orleans Bikes initiative to provide 75 miles of a connected bikeway network across the city.

To learn more about Moving New Orleans Bikes, visit nola.gov/mnob or call 504-658-7623 (ROAD).